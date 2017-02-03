102.9 NOW - Music Variety for Dallas/Ft.Worth
THE FULL DUET: Ariana Grande and John Legend from 'Beauty and the Beast'

Selena Gomez Teases New Song On Instagram (VIDEOS)

Michael Buble Shares Emotional Update On 3-Year-Old Son's Cancer Treatment

twenty one pilots: Heavydirtysoul [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Mariah Carey Burns Dress For Wedding With James Packer (VIDEO)

Nicki Minaj Acuses Fashion Designer Giuseppe Zanotti Of Racism

Frank Ocean's Dad Calls Tyler, The Creator A 'Devil Worshiper' In Lawsuit...

Super Bowl Sunday: Listen To These Playlists To Get Hyped

Mariah Carey Hits The Gym In Fishnets And Heels -- And Rihanna Approves...

James Arthur Drops Soulful Rendition of Ariana Grande's 'Into You' at LA Show...

5-Year-Old Blue Ivy To Launch Fragrance & Hair Care Line

ADORABLE VIRAL: Dad's 'Gangsta's Paradise' Video With Young Daughter Rapping

